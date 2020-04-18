Charlie Sheen lives quite a life. The star is known for his hard-partying lifestyle. Drugs and alcohol abuse have plagued the actor for years.

There was a time when Charlie Sheen was one of the most popular stars on television with his role on the hit sitcom "Two and a half men." But Charlie Sheen soon let his lifestyle get in the way of his work.

Charlie Sheen was ordered to spend 30 days in rehab

Reportedly, in 2010, Charlie Sheen pled guilty to a misdemeanour assault charge in the domestic-assault case stemming from a Christmas incident. The actor was ordered to spend 30 days in rehab as part of a plea deal at a court hearing in Aspen. In exchange, two other charges were dropped.

Apparently, Sheen was also ordered to complete 36 hours of domestic violence counselling. But it didn't end there, the actor even refused to return to "Two and a half men." Which led to one of the most high-profile feuds in Hollywood between Charlie Sheen and showrunner Chuck Lorre.

Sheen was reportedly fired from the show and replaced with actor Ashton Kutcher for the final four seasons.

Reportedly, Sheen went on to sue "Two and a half men" producer Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Studios for $100 million after being fired from the show. He claimed that he was harassed by Lorre.

Charlie Sheen's troubles, however, were just beginning. The actor apparently made headlines again when it was revealed that he had relationships with multiple adult movie stars. Sheen also revealed that he was HIV positive in 2015.