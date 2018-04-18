Croissants are such a heavenly thing, but not when they look like a coil of feces! However, connoisseurs of the charcoal activated vegan croissant think otherwise. This edible variety of the blackened pastry is an actual breakfast item in the UK and as much as it looks like it's covered in molten tar, its makers claim it 'tastes better than it looks!'

UK resident Amy Kean spotted one such vegan croissant in East London, and despite the baked item's supposed capability to 'remove toxins from the body', the internet is divided over its looks.

"I discovered the charcoal activated vegan croissants in a place called Coco di Mama near my London office," Amy told Mirror Online. "The croissants were sat pride of place by the cash desks... there were quite a few on display, which made them unmissable."

Charcoal has been an ongoing food trend for a while now, with goth burgers and ice creams taking over the gen-Z food culture by storm, but it still doesn't seem quite righteous to do this to a croissant.

I feel like this might be a bit much, even for East London pic.twitter.com/cReZRIqzPe — Amy Charlotte Kean (@keano81) April 17, 2018

Yet the item comes with certain health benefits. Amy said: "I remember a doctor friend of mine telling me it was used for drug overdoses. I noticed the sign that said 'tastes better than it looks', and agreed that it didn't look particularly appetizing, but then I'm not a vegan so perhaps they might feel differently."

And most people on Twitter seem to go by Amy's perception of the food item. A user called Henry from Pure, UK, tweeted: "They do them there [Pure] as well. What a massive bunch of w***."

Yeah, they do them there as well. What a massive bunch of wank. — Henry aka The Mediocre Dad ? (@henweb) April 17, 2018

At the same time, British food critic Tim Hayward also took to Twitter to compare the latest croissant variety to "fecal" matter.

There’s something deeply fecal about them — ??Tim Hayward?? (@timhayward) April 17, 2018

Actually I want to smash them with a bat and torch the wreckage. ‘Activated’??? — ??Tim Hayward?? (@timhayward) April 17, 2018

On the other hand, the company that revolutionized our universally favored croissant in this not-so-tempting way took to their website to advertise the several perks of it. "It's quite an unusual looking item, but we can promise you that it 100% tastes better than it looks," they wrote. "Unlike a regular croissant, there is no butter."

The company also listed the key ingredients to be sunflower margarine, soy and barley flour, activated charcoal/carbon, sugar and lemon flavoring.

"The Charcoal in the croissant helps to detoxify any poisons or toxins in your body, for example, alcohol," they added.

But Twitter really doesn't seem all that convinced...

Oh to have been a fly on the wall of the product development meeting.

“Ok, who burned the batch of Vegan croissants?” “They’re not burnt, they’re charcoal activated”.... pic.twitter.com/QF4yfQ5GSC — Matt Rogan (@mattrogansport) April 17, 2018

Maybe it’s some misguided ploy to get social media coverage. I think I’d rather that than it be an actual thing — Kathy Slack - Gluts & Gluttony (@gluts_gluttony) April 17, 2018

First thing that came to mind. pic.twitter.com/4Iyzru8qLq — David Grunwald (@st_eppel) April 17, 2018

For some reason I keep hearing Cheryl Cole’s voice from that haircare ad in my head ‘dull, limp and lifeless’ — Victoria Buchanan (@VictoriaFutures) April 17, 2018

Genuinely, this is why everyone hates Londoners, Keano. — Mark Banham (@Banham72) April 17, 2018

"Oi, Barry, what we doin' with this burnt batch?"...

"Hang on Dave, I've got an idea" — Si mon NOT Garfunkel (@Simonissavage) April 17, 2018

Suspiciously similar to Lincoln’s last bowel movement... pic.twitter.com/5eyzxJIB8H — Keeff D Baldyman (@keeffyg) April 17, 2018

If you have to put up a sign saying 'Tastes better than it looks' you know it's going to be a hard sell! — eumom (@eumom) April 17, 2018