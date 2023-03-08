Ahead of the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, Pan India Ram Charan is in the US on a promotional spree for his upcoming film RRR. The actor is giving interviews to international news channels and publications for the same. Just like every desi fan, the actor is on cloud nine that RRR has received love from all across the globe.

Not just professionally, for Ram Charan, personally this year is full of blessings and good news. The actor is all set to embrace fatherhood soon. The actor is balancing his personal and professional time extremely well.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Babymooning in the US; ahead of the Oscars

Amid promotions and interactions, Ram Charan recently spend his day with his wife Upasana. The couple were on their 'babymoon'. On Tuesday, Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to Instagram to share a video featuring pictures of the couple exploring nature, shopping and trying out various dishes. The couple also went dolphin and whale-watching.

Sharing the video montage of their recent outings, Upasana thanked Ram Charan for taking out time to make beautiful memories with her. Upasana captioned the video, "Amidst all the hustle, Mr. C's time out for "us". Sneak peek babymoon. Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me (whale emoticon) and (dolphin emoticon) watching. Ticking it off my bucket list."

Fans were in awe of the beautiful couple

Most of them were gushing over the fact that the Pan India star Ram Charan is carrying shopping bags of Upasana.

Actor Shriya Saran commented 'adorable' on the post.

A fan said, "This is called well balancing Professional and Personal life."

The next one mentioned, "Charan anna carrying the bags and the way he looks to Upasana mam was cute."

One user wrote in Telugu, "This shopping bags-carrying image of Ram Charan is so adorable."

The third one said, "Ram Charan is an international star now. But no escape when it comes to carrying shopping bags."

In a recent interview with ABC News Live, Ram Charan spoke about the popularity of RRR and how the single Naatu Naatu became a popular global track. Asked about his exact reaction if Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar, Ram Charan had said, "I don't think I'll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I'll be the happiest. I don't think it'll be our success; it'll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit."

RRR's roaring success worldwide

Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song Naatu Naatu live which will be their Oscar debut performance.

In this category, Naatu Naatu is competing against Applause (Tell It like a Woman); Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick); This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once); and Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Prior to making it to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes award for Best Original Song in January. This was followed by two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards– the best song and best foreign language film. The film also won big at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards.

Professional front

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for the Shankar directorial. The film is tentatively titled RC15, film also stars Kiara Advani.