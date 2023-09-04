Kajol is known for her unfiltered and non-diplomatic statements. Ajay Devgn's wife often grabs the limelight for her unabashed statements and for being unapologetically herself. And one particular statement by the actress during the promotions of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha has left netizens furious. .

Kajol on Nysa being comfortable with pap culture

Kajol was seen saying in the interview that whatever her mother (Tanuja) has taught her, if she could impart even a bit of that to her daughter, she would feel like she has done something great. On being asked about whether Nysa has become comfortable with the pap culture, reacting to it, Kajol said that the starkid has learnt to handle it better.

The statement that raised eyebrows

"She is better now, and she has learned to handle it better. And i have to say it, not handling it better, she is handling very well. She is handling to lot more grace and dignity. Agar mera bass chalta, mai uski jagah hoti toh mera chappal bohot pehle nikal chuka hota," Kajol said. (Had I been her place, my shoes would off come off). A Reddit user shared this clip on the platform and many were quick to slam and troll the actress.

Reactions

"I'm pretty sure that one nysa fan account since 2016 is run by none other than Kajol," wrote one user. "These people call the paps on themselves and then talk about mera chappal bohot pehle whatever. Such crap. Everytime Nysa is a drunk mess, Kajol calls the paps the next day to get pics of her at the mandir. Let's be fr here," another user commented.

"Kajol needs to calm down. Nobody is invested in her daughter's life. She is trying to keep her daughter in the limelight by calling the paps," a social media user wrote. "Nysa w those face expression is never making it big in industry," another social media user commented. "Acid tongue" was one more comment on Reddit.