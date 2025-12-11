Chennai continued to grapple with severe flight disruptions for the tenth consecutive day, as IndiGo Airlines cancelled a total of 36 flights on Thursday.

According to airport officials, the cancellations included 24 departures and 12 arrivals, adding to the growing frustration of passengers who have been dealing with repeated delays and uncertainty since the beginning of the month.

IndiGo has been facing a nationwide operational crisis since December 1, primarily due to acute staff shortages and an escalating deficit of pilots. These issues have crippled the carrier's ability to maintain its regular schedule, triggering widespread delays, last-minute cancellations, and overcrowding at several major airports.

Chennai, one of IndiGo's busiest hubs in south India, has been among the worst affected.

Passengers arriving at Chennai airport in the past week described scenes of confusion and chaos, with long queues at ticket counters, overcrowded waiting areas, and a shortage of clear communication from the airline.

Many travellers reported receiving last-minute cancellation messages only after reaching the airport, forcing them to scramble for alternative flights or rebook journeys at significantly higher prices.

Airport authorities also faced difficulties managing the crowd, as repeated cancellations created bottlenecks at security gates and customer service desks.

On Thursday, domestic flights to major metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were cancelled, along with services to Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Kolkata, and Coimbatore. I

International connectivity from Chennai also continued to suffer, with flights to Singapore and Penang cancelled for the day. Several incoming flights from Singapore, Penang, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi and Mumbai were also withdrawn from the schedule, affecting hundreds of passengers.

The disruptions follow a particularly difficult Wednesday, when as many as 70 IndiGo flights were cancelled at Chennai airport alone - a figure that sent shockwaves through the travel sector and left thousands stranded.

While Thursday's reduced number of cancellations offered marginal relief, airport officials say the situation remains unpredictable, and further disruptions cannot be ruled out until the airline resolves its staffing shortages. With year-end travel demand rising, the extended turbulence in IndiGo's operations has triggered serious concerns among passengers and aviation authorities.

