Sara Ali Khan is known for her spiritual trips. The diva who began the year by visiting Srisailam Jyotirlinga temple, has now shared pictures from the famous Kamakhya temple. After seeking blessings at the temple in Guwahati, the actress also went for sailing in the Brahmaputra River. Sara looked pristine as she donned a white salwar suit with white dupatta for her religious sojourn.

Sara's post

Sharing pictures from her religious trip, Sara wrote, "Moments of stillness amidst the perpetual flow. A purposeful reminder to breathe and go slow. Listen to the whispers of the river, feel the suns glow. Wander deep, embrace life and allow yourself to grow."

Social media reactions

However, social media was quick to spew hate and negativity on her social media post. "Why not change your religion?" read a comment. "No matter what you do, all your movies will remain flop," another comment read.

"She doesn't respect her own religion, how can she respect someone else's religion," wrote a social media user. "Either you change your name or your religion, don't insult Islam like this," another social media user commented.

"Change your name from Sara to Seeta, that would be better for you," a person opined. "Despite being a Muslim you're doing puja," another dropped the comment. "Why do you never post about every Islamic celebration?" asked a user. "As a Muslim she shouldn't do all this," another user reasoned.

Sara on religion

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The Sky Force actress has often spoken about how she values both the religions and respects the good in both. She has also spoken about how she was never made to choose between any one religion and doesn't stop herself from visiting temples, mosques, churches or gurudwaras.

"I was very young, in school, and even when my parents were married and we used to immigrate together abroad, I used to always wonder... Amrita Singh, Saif Pataudi, Sara Sultana, Ibrahim Ali Khan, what is going on? Who are we? And I remember asking my mom, what am I? And she told me, you are Indian. And I will never forget that," Sara had said in an interview with The Indian Express.