Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan 1. The former Miss World recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with daughter – Aaradhya and husband, Abhishek Bachchan. The diva was spotted at the airport holding Aaradhya's hands. And netizens have a lot to say.

Netizens want Aishwarya to stop holding Aaradhya's hands

"Change Aaradhya's baby hairstyle now please," wrote one user. "Why is she always holding her hand let the girl be a herself," commented another user. "Ooh she isn't carrying her anymore," opined a netizen. "I feel she is damm protective than kareena," opined another social media user. "Kabhi to hath chhod do yaar us ladki ka (Atleast now leave her hand)," commented a netizen.

Many come to the rescue

However, there were many who were awed by Aishwarya's love for her family and daughter. "It's her life, she is the mother, let her be," wrote one user. "Why do you have to interfere?" asked another user. "She knows what's best for her daughter," commented a netizen. "Why is it awkward if a mother is holding her daughter's hands?" asked another netizen.

"What's wrong with her holding her kid's hand in public? She is normally surrounded by a crowd. Her mum once fell at the airport. Look at the guy barely feet behind them trying to get a picture," reasoned one more social media user.

When Jaya gushed about Aishwarya's parenting

While people may or maynot have opinions about Aishwarya's parenting skills, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has always heaped praise on the superb mother that she is. "Sometimes I tease Aishwarya and I say Aaradhya is a very lucky girl because can you imagine having a nurse like Miss World Aishwarya!" Jaya had said in an interview.

She had further added, "I would also like her (Ash) to start going out, but she is an absolutely totally hands-on mum and doesn't depend on anybody, which I think is great."