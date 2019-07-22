The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's Rs 1,000-crore moon mission Chandrayaan-2 began Sunday evening at 6.43 pm. Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious lunar mission, which is progressing smoothly, will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Monday, July 22, at 2.43 pm.
The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) rocket with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was initially scheduled for flight at 2.51 am on July 15. However, the flight was postponed after a technical glitch was detected an hour prior to the rocket lift-off.
Taking to Twitter, ISRO said it had completed the filling of UH25 fuel in the liquid core stage of the GSLV-Mk III rocket, nicknamed 'Baahubali'.
Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the Moon.
Live Updates
Chandrayaan-2: The most complex mission
ISRO chairman K Sivan has called Chandrayaan-2 the "most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO". The success of India's ambitious moon mission, whose budget is less than Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame', will be a giant boost for India's space plans.
Here's how Isro created artificial moon surface to test rover, lander
ISRO has done some hard work on the ground so that its moon lander -- Vikram -- can soft-land safely and rover -- Pragyaan -- can move around. Speaking to news agency IANS, M Annadurai, who retired as Director, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), formerly ISRO Satellite Centre said, "The surface of the earth and that of the moon are entirely different. So we had to create an artificial moon surface and test our rover and lander."
The Indian space agency has nicknamed the GSLV-Mk III rocket as 'Bahubali'. Weighing about 640-tonne, the rocket will carry the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighed 3,850 kg and comprised an orbiter, the lander and the rover.