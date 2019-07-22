Live

The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's Rs 1,000-crore moon mission Chandrayaan-2 began Sunday evening at 6.43 pm. Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious lunar mission, which is progressing smoothly, will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Monday, July 22, at 2.43 pm.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) rocket with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was initially scheduled for flight at 2.51 am on July 15. However, the flight was postponed after a technical glitch was detected an hour prior to the rocket lift-off.

Taking to Twitter, ISRO said it had completed the filling of UH25 fuel in the liquid core stage of the GSLV-Mk III rocket, nicknamed 'Baahubali'.

Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to carry out a soft landing on the Moon.

