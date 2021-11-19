Following ruling party members' remarks on the first day of the current Assembly session, Telugu Desam Party and Opposition Leader N. Chandrababu Naidu vowed that he would not return to the House until his party's victory in the next elections.

Addressing a press meet on Friday, the TDP leader went into tears referring to some remarks made against his wife by the ruling party leaders and said in his entire career of four decades in Indian politics, he did not see such demeaning behaviour.

On Thursday, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the Assembly that the Leader of Opposition must understand the relevance of welfare and transparency, instead of putting spokes in implementation of such schemes through all avenues, including litigation. He was referring to Naidu's home constituency Kuppam civic body elections where his party TDP has lost a few seats.

"Some people are saying the Kuppam effect has kept Chandrababu Naidu away, as women of the town taught him a fitting lesson after amounts under welfare schemes, without any pilferage, had been directly credited to their bank accounts in a transparent manner," the CM observed.

The CM has also rejected Naidu's allegations that any of his party members brought out the names of Naidu's family members. Instead, he said, it was TDP members who brought out the names of his family members, his late uncle and others.

In his press meet the next day, Friday, the TDP leader alleged that his wife was targeted by the ruling party members and alleged that the CM was seen smiling without any response. He further said that he could not withstand the character assassination of his family members in the house. Naidu's wife is the daughter of NT Rama Rao, who founded and led TDP to victory twice in Andhra Pradesh.

71 year old #ChandrababuNaidu breaks down during a press conference.

He during the #TDP legislative party meet announced that he will not enter the state assembly till he comes back to power.

He alleged personal attacks character assassinations of his family by ruling #Ysrcp.

Addressing a press meet, the 71-year-old leader broke down at the remarks against his wife while recollecting his 4-year political career. Earlier, he had announced to the TDP members that he will not enter the state assembly till he comes back to power.

Chandrababu Naidu's gesture is reminiscent of a similar incident on March 25, 1989 that took place in Tamil Nadu assembly when AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa vowed not to return to the Assembly unless elected as CM in the next elections after facing insult in the house. Though it was termed as thearic, she was able to garner support and win the next elections.