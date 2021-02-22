Elections of gram panchayats in Andhra pradesh were held in four phases on Februay 9, 13, 17 and 21. The polling percentage for all four phases combined was about 81 per cent.

Though the elections are not held on a party basis, candidates are backed by political parties, which are now showcasing their own victory statistics about the candidates aligned with them.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party claimed on Monday that it won 1,105 panchayats in the fourth phase while the ruling YSRCP said it won 1,460.

A TDP leader said "It has been proved that only TDP strengthened candidates have been honoured by the people in the elections. This is an example to show that people are loathing Jagan Reddy's reign".

According to YSRCP count, principal opposition, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) aligned candidates were restricted to only 488 panchayat victories.

The ruling party leaders also claimed that the YSRCP supporters managed to win 534 of the 554 unanimous panchayats in the fourth phase and asserted that the TDP won only nine panchayats.

The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) said polling took place in 2,743 panchayats and claimed that 2,513 panchayats were won by the candidates aligned with the party, out of the 3,299 panchayats notified.

According to the TDP's calculations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its local ally Janasena won 42 panchayats, while independents won 82.