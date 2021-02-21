The war of slogans has unleashed between Trinamool Congress and BJP for the upcoming Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections.

The BJP has come up with its own slogan for its campaign to convey the point that "Bengal wants freedom from Didi" launching an animated video called "Pishi Jao" (Aunty, leave).

BJP and Congress War of Slogans

This comes after TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter) slogan for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the "daughter of Bengal".

In the short animated video, BJP talks about all the problems faced by the state under Bannerjee's rule and demands "Pishi" to leave. The video recreates the famous "Bella ciao" song that recently gained popularity again after it was featured in the hit Netflix series "Money Heist".

The slogan along with Mamata Banerjee's photo was put up on advertisement hoardings across Kolkata as the state's ruling party officially launched it from its headquarters in the city.

Both the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by CM Banerjee, are spearheading an intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party.