Popular Malayalam and Tamil actress Chandra Lakshman is yet to tie the knot! The actress had announced her relationship with her boyfriend and co-star Tosh Christy recently, but a section of media wrongly reported that she had already married him.

After she formally revealed that she was in a relationship, some media apparently misread her message and claimed that the actress had married Tosh Christy. Thus creating confusion in the minds of the fans.

Her Announcement

On her Instagram, Chandra Lakshman posted, "YES! That's what we said..As we embark on a new journey with the consent and blessings of our families,we wanted to include you,our wellwishers,in our happiness. Putting an end to all the endless questions about my marriage. Bless us and keep us in your prayers..Shall keep you all posted. [sic]."

The couple will tie the knot in November 2021.

Journey in Film Industry

Chandra Lakshman started off her acting career with Srikanth and Trisha Krishnan's Manasellam way back in 2002. Simultaneously, she started working in Mollywood movies. Her first Malayalam flick was Prithviraj Sukumaran's Stop Violence, Chakram, Balram vs Taradas, etc.

On the other hand, she was seen in the Tamil movies like April Maadhathil, Aadhikkam, and Thillalangadi. Also, Chandra Lakshman acted in Tamil serials like Sun TV's Kolangal, Magal, Sondha Bandham, Pasamalar, Vijay TV's Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Jodi Number One.

As of now, Chandra Lakshman is working on the Malayalam TV series Swantham Sujatha, which also has her boyfriend Tosh Christy in an important role.

Coming to Tosh Christy, his journey in films kick-started with Sahasram. Thereafter, he worked in God's Own Country, Komban, Lakshyam, Shadow, and Sshivada among many others.