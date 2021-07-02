Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the most popular stars in Mollywood is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie Cold Case that had its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30. Even though the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, this Tanu Balak directorial has succeeded in impressing fans of Prithviraj who wish to see their favorite star on screen with his unique mannerisms. At this time of joy, the star has named five favorite movies that are very close to his heart.

Mumbai Police not in the list of Prithviraj's list of movies that are close to his heart

Prithviraj Sukumaran made this revelation while talking to Film Companion. According to the Mollywood superstar, Nandanam, Vellithira, Vargam, Lucifer, and Ayyappanum Koshiyum are the five films that are very close to his heart.

"I never expected that I will become an actor. I was more into academics and as a result, my family members and friends believed that I will write civil service examinations. Nandanam is very close to my heart, as this film brought me to the film industry. Next comes Vellithira directed by Bhadran sir. At that time, I was staying in Abad Plaza hotel. Director Jayaraj sir walked into my room and asked me whether I came to know about the film's reaction. When I told no, he asked me to look out of the window where I saw people jammed packed. There were queues from Kavitha theater which reached until MG Road. I pretty much know that the crowd was due to the presence of Bhadran sir in the director's seat. But for me, it was really an unforgettable moment," said Prithviraj.

Talking about Vargam, Prithviraj said, "Vargam made me evolve as an actor, perhaps more than just an actor. Padmakumar who directed Vargam was an assistant director in Nandanam. We two were actually growing together. The next movies in my mind are Lucifer and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Both these films are beautiful, and they have some iconic characters."

Prithviraj Sukumaran added that there are a few movies like Ayaalum Njanum Thammil, Memories, and Mumbai Police which are also special. But he made it clear that the first five movies he mentioned initially hold a special place in his heart.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's next movie is Bro Daddy

Prithviraj Sukumaran's next movie as a director is Bro Daddy. The film will have Complete Actor Mohanlal in the lead role, and it marks the director's union with the national award-winning actor after the success of Lucifer.

According to the latest updates, Bro Daddy was sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping sum, and it will be having a direct OTT release. After the completion of Bro Daddy, Prithviraj is expected to start the pre-production works of Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer.