Amid terror threats, the Union Territory of Chandigarh is declared a "No Flying Zone" on the eve of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The District Magistrate, UT Chandigarh declared the area of U.T Chandigarh as "No Flying Zone" for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (U.A.Vs) and also prohibited the carrying of arms and ammunition in UT of Chandigarh.

Reports said that security has been tightened in Chandigarh on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Following the terror alert, a special team has been deployed to carry out search operations at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) bus stands in Sector 43 and Sector 17 of Chandigarh. All the suspicious vehicles are being checked by the Chandigarh Police.

When Prime Minister visited Punjab on January 5 this year, his cavalcade was grounded, leaving him stranded for 20 minutes on a flyover about 30 km from Hussainiwala. Due to this security breach, his visit was cancelled.

Prime Minister will dedicate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre to the nation on Wednesday at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The hospital has been built by the Union Government at a cost of over Rs 660 crore. The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital with a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like surgery, radiotherapy, and medical oncology - chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and bone marrow transplant.

BSF recovers cache of arms on eve of PM's visit

On eve of the Prime Minister's visit to Chandigarh, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a cache of assault weapons at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, said the officials on Tuesday.

Reports said three AK-47 rifles with six magazines, two M3 Rifles with four magazines, and two pistols with two magazines were in the Ferozepur sector early this morning.

"At around 07.10 am, during daily checking along the International Border (Indo-Pak Border), BSF troops of 182 Battalion Ferozepur Sector recovered two packets on a slope in the farm close to the border. The packets were wrapped in white colored cloth. When the packet was opened by the patrolling team, they found two M-3 type rifles with four magazines, three AK - 47 type rifles with six magazines, and two Pistols with four magazines," an official said.