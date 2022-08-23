Two days after arresting a dreaded terrorist of the Lashkar's suicide (fidayeen) squad, the Army on Tuesday morning foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two terrorists, who were part of the group trying to sneak into this side of the border, were reportedly eliminated during the gun battle.

"Indian Army foiled an Infiltration attempt in Nowshera sector of J&K. The reconnaissance of the general area of attempted infiltration site is in progress. In reconnaissance by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed. The area is being scanned further", Jammu-based defence spokesman Col. Devender Anand said.

According to reports, after observing the movement of infiltrators near LoC in the Nowshera sector a search operation in the area was started.

"A group of terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Nowshera under the cover of darkness from across the border", reports said and added that alert troops foiled evil designs of terrorists to sneak into this side of LoC.

Dreaded Pak terrorist was arrested in the same area on Sunday

The latest infiltration bid in this sector on the LoC comes close on the heels of the arrest of highly trained terrorists of the suicidal squad of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), was arrested while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

During interrogation, Tabarak revealed that he was part of Lashkar's suicide squad and was on a mission to kill.

Tabarak disclosed that he was cultivated by Pak spy agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) and worked for Intelligence Unit for approximately two years. In addition, he also underwent six weeks of training as a guide at Lashkar's training camp along the LoC at Bhimber in PoJK.