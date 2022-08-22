With the timely recovery of nearly 10 to 12 kilograms of Improvised Explosive device (IED) in the Tral area of South Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police averted another attempt to another Pulwama.

According to the police, an attempt to attack security forces with explosives has been foiled by recovering an IED weighing about 10-12 kilograms in the Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to police on a specific input, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in the Beihgund area of Tral. Bomb Disposal Squads of the Army and the Police were called to destroy the IED.

Earlier on Wednesday, a live mortar shell, weighing about 44 kg, was recovered from an open field in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The shell was noticed by a police party during a cleanliness drive. A bomb disposal squad from the Army was then called and the shell was safely defused.

Low-intensity mysterious blast in Srinagar, two injured

Two civilians were injured after a mysterious low-intensity blast took place in the busy Nishat area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first-aid.

A senior police officer said that a low-intensity mysterious blast took place in the parking lot at Nishat.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched into this incident.

Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC

In another incident, a Pakistani intruder was arrested by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The infiltrator sustained injuries when the Army opened fire on observing suspicious movement from across the border in the Jhangarh area of the Nowshera sector.

"Today morning army troops on LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera noticed a suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run. On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in injured condition. He was provided medical facilities in the local Army establishment and has now shifted to Army Hospital Rajouri. The injured is responding to the treatment whereas his identification is yet not clear," police said.

An intruder was shot at and got injured when he was trying to come near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Nowshera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said.