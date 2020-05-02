Meghna Vincent is a very popular name among Malayalam audiences after she portrayed the role of Amritha in the popular Asianet television soap Chandanamazha. The recent news about the actress is regarding her divorce. As per reports, the actress is divorced from husband Don Tony.

Meghna Vincent's unexpected divorce

Meghna's wedding had created a social media buzz a couple of years back after he pre-nuptial video went viral on the internet. She entered wedlock with Don Tony in a grand ceremony at St Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Ernakulam on April 30, 2017. In the same wedding event, Meghna's sister Dimple Rose also got married to Anson Francis, a businessman.

As per close sources to Meghna, tiffs started arising between Meghna and Don within months after their wedding, and the duo has been living separately since 2018. The divorce news has now surfaced online, and it has literally shocked her fans, as the news was quite unexpected. Reports also state that Meghna's ex-husband Don is now gearing up for a second marriage.

Meghna Vincent's career

After acting in several small roles in Malayalam serials, Meghna became a very popular name among Kerala families after she portrayed the role of Amritha in Asianet's Chandanamazha. The serial which started airing in 2014 became a huge hit, Meghna's portrayal of intense emotions received positive reviews from every corner.

The success of Chandanamazha helped Meghna to fetch an offer from the makers of Tamil serial Ponmagal Vanthaal. The serial aired on Vijay TV was a critical success and thus, she became a familiar name among Tamil audiences too.

In her career, Meghna Vincent has also acted in some Mollywood movies that include, Krishna Paksha Kilikal, Ezham Suryan, Darvinte Parinamam, and Parankimala. The actress has also portrayed a crucial role in Prabhu Solomon's Tamil movie Kayal. Meghna Vincent has also acted in some short films, music videos and ad films.