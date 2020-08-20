Actor Chandan K Anand has made a sensation comment on his small role in Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. He is playing a commanding officer in air force movie that started steaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Chandan K Anand spoke about his role and response for his performance in Gunjan Saxena. He says, "I'm essaying Airforce Commanding Officer in the Training Camp where Janhvi's training session starts with her dream to be a fighter Pilot as I was offered that part in the song. Though it's really short part but the kind of response I am getting is overwhelming."

The elated actor adds, "It proves there are no small and big roles. It's the impact an actor can portray in playing a character. To be a part of the song where I will be training the protagonist Gunjan Saxena, where I was offered few lines but were enough for me to portray the strength of the officer. Plus the costumes and Amit Trivedi's voice was icing on the cake."

Talking about his working experience with Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, Chandan heaped praises upon them. He says, "Fantastic! Obviously you can't take away the thought she is legendary Sridevi's daughter but yes these young talents are hardworking professionals and evolving their craft as an actor. It was pleasure to see her portraying such a strong character of Gunjan saxena. It was fun shoot with her.

Chandan concludes, "Pankaj tripathi is a dear friend from Delhi theatre, we have known each other from more than 2 decades now. He is a great star now I am so happy for his success and still he has kept his humility intact. He gave so much love on sets, out of his busy schedule he managed to take out time for dinner with me, we chatted about our good old theatre days. He is my neighbor' though. I wish great success to this unique craftman Tripathi Ji."

Chandan K Anand was earlier seen in The Body, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and Rangbaaz. He is currently seen in negative role in Barrister Babu on Colors.