Almost five years ago, Chand Nawab, a Pakistani journalist from Karachi, shot to fame instantly after his style of reporting was portrayed by the character played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Salman Khan's blockbuster 'Bajrangi Bhai Jaan'.

Now, this time, Chand 'miyaan' is once again trending on social media for his interview with Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Who is Chand Nawab?

Chand is currently working for Pakistan's ARY News channel. Before this, he worked for Karachi-based Indus News.

In 2009, a video of Chand Nawab, in which he is seen fumbling while completing a PTC (piece to camera) at a crowded station in Karachi, went viral.

In the video, Nawab had tried to let people know that "Karachi ke log – Eid.., Eid manane, manane- ke liye... ". But the difficulty which faced while completing his sentence while being nervous in front of the camera gained public attention – all thanks to the people who kept pushing him, shoving him and walking into the frame.

Ten years later, in 2018, another video of Chand Nawab once again went viral in which he was seen promoting actor and singer Ali Zafar's film. Meanwhile, many people pass between him and the camera, on which he was seen commenting like the previous one.

The Interview

It was journalist Naila Inayat who first tweeted this new video as Chand Nawab interviewed Alvi for ARY News while the President played golf on Sunday.

In the video, Chand can be seen beginning his interview by introducing Alvi as 'Sahab'. "Those who are also playing golf and enjoying the day of Sunday. What will you say today, Mr. Sadar?

Chand Nawab reports on President Alvi playing golf on a Sunday. Alvi congratulates Nawab that Pakistan taraqi kar raha hai aur sab ka dil uss mein laga hua hai. #truestory pic.twitter.com/BZ58MRWQTg — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) March 15, 2021

To this, the Pak President, who is almost ready to take a shot of golf, can be seen congratulating Nawab, for "Pakistan taraqi kar raha hai aur sab ka dil uss mein laga hua hai," which roughly translates to 'Pakistan is doing very well, and everyone's heart is in it.'

After saying this, Alvi goes away.

Meanwhile, Naila humorously captioned the post as '#Truestory'.

The video has been able to garner over thousands of views on social media while Netizens were almost delighted to see Chand Nawab as well.

If spoken about the on-ground situation, Pakistani authorities have failed to curb the covid-19 spread within the country and imposed a major lockdown in seven cities of Punjab province from earlier this week amid the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

The lockdown, which comes after a gap of one year, is expected to remain in force for two weeks more in the cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat, according to Dawn news reports.