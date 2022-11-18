Nearly six months after registering FIR in the Chanapora arms recovery case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against five accused, who are believed to be linked to "The Resistance Front (TRF)." The case was initially registered in May at Chanapora police station while NIA re-registered the case in June this year.

As per NIA's chargesheet, the five accused persons face charges under section 120B & 204 of IPC; Section 17, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, Section 25(1AA) of the Arms Act. The accused, who are J&K residents, have links with the TRF, an offshoot of LeT, a proscribed terrorist organization that conspired to supply the consignments of arms, ammunition, and funds to the terrorists of TRF/LeT to carry out the target killings in Jammu & Kashmir. The investigation has revealed that these accused received consignments of arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were in contact with their Pakistan-based handlers.

"The recovery of lot of incriminating materials relating to arms, ammunitions, chats about terror funds besides others materials from the mobile phones of accused persons, has established the fact that these accused persons were engaged in terror activities for long time and thereby threatening the Security, Integrity and Sovereignty of India," the official statement read.

Identities of the accused in Chanapora arms recovery case

NIA has identified the five accused in the case as mentioned in the chargesheet. They are:

Aamir Mushtaq Ganie s/o Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie r/o Khan Colony, Chanapora, Srinagar Adnan Ahsan Wani s/o Ehsan Ul Haq Wani, r/o Batapora, Chanapora, Srinagar Ashaiq Hussain Hajam @ Ashiq, son of Ghulam Ahmed Hajam, r/o Village Zohooma Chadoora Budgam, J&K Ghulam Mohideen Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, r/o Village Zohooma Chadoora Budgam, J&K Faisal Munir, aged about 40 years, son of Late Sadiq Hussain, resident of EP/307, near Meat Market, Talab Khatikan, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir.

Chanapora raids

In July, the NIA had conducted searches at nine locations in the Kashmir Valley - four in Srinagar district and five in Pulwama district in the case related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar, an official said. Four accused were arrested in the case and 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds, and a vehicle were seized.

Initially, a case was lodged at Srinagar's Chanapora police station but the probe was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 18.