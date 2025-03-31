As the entire country is immersed in the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr, the small village of Chamba in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir has chosen a sombre path this time. There is no celebration here, as the entire village stands in solidarity with the family of Tariq Ahmad, a Selection Grade Constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

On March 27, 2025, Tariq lost his life in an encounter with terrorists during Operation Safiyan in the Rajbagh area of the Kathua district. Tariq Ahmed, a member of the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, was among four cops who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A day before his martyrdom, he had made a heart-warming promise to his four-year-old daughter, Haza Akhtar, that he would return home on Eid and celebrate the festival with her. But fate had something else in store, and his promise remained unfulfilled, leaving his family in deep mourning.

Nestled between the Trikuta mountain range and near Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi, Chamba village is a Hindu majority village with around 35-40 Muslim families.

This year, the Muslim residents of the village have decided not to celebrate Eid so that they can share the grief of the family of martyr Tariq Ahmad. "Our Muslim brothers have decided not to celebrate Eid this year to show their solidarity with the family of martyr Tariq Ahmad. The entire village gathered at the martyr's house on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," Chamba's Sarpanch Shyam Singh told The International Business Times.

This emotional move of Chamba reflects the deep sensitivity of the community, where religious boundaries are left behind and the entire village stands together to pay tribute to a true hero.

LG visits martyr families

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today assured that the Union Territory administration would provide all possible help to the families of martyrs.

Manoj Sinha visited the families of three policemen who lost their lives in an encounter with Pakistani terrorists in the Kathua district on Monday and expressed his condolences and support to them.

Sinha visited the home of Balvinder Singh Chib in Kanna Chak, Kathua district, where he met with his wife and other family members to express his deepest condolences.

He then visited the family of Jaswant Singh in Londi village near the International Border (IB) to offer support to the family.

Later, he proceeded to the Reasi district, where he met the family of police officer Tariq Ahmad in Chamba village.

He assured the families of government jobs for the next of kin, mostly the widows of the martyred policemen.

The LG told the families that the people of this country are with them and all efforts will be made to ensure full government support.

He also visited the family of Head Constable Jagbir Singh from the Akhnoor area in the Jammu district and expressed condolences to the family.