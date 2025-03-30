Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr marking the end of the month of Rmadan. Eid will be celebrated on 31st March in India if crescent is sighted Sunday. Eid al-Fitr one of the major festivals for Muslims around the world. Muslims offering Eid al-Fitr prayers must give charity of fast-breaking before the congregational prayers.

On the occasion of Eid, here are messages you can send to your friends and family.

Wishing you peace, harmony, and happiness on this holy day. May Allah guide you to the path of righteousness. Let's celebrate this Eid with a heart full of forgiveness and love. May Allah accept all your prayers and good deeds. May this Eid bring you prosperity, success, and fulfillment. Wishing you a blessed and happy Eid ul-Fitr! Celebrate this Eid with a heart full of gratitude and joy. May Allah bless you with his infinite love and mercy. May this Eid fill your life with love, happiness, and togetherness. Wishing you a wonderful celebration with your family! May Allah guide you to the path of wisdom and righteousness this Eid ul-Fitr. Wishing you peace and prosperity. May Allah shower his blessings upon you and bring endless happiness to your life. Eid Mubarak! Let's celebrate this Eid with a heart filled with faith and hope. May Allah accept all your prayers and grant you success. Celebrate this Eid with a heart full of compassion and kindness. May Allah bless you with his divine love and mercy. Wishing you a peaceful and joyous Eid celebration with your loved ones. May Allah fill your heart with love and peace.

Here are some beautiful Quran verses that you can use to wish someone a blessed Eid ul Fitr: