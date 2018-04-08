Nithiin's Chal Mohan Ranga (CMR) continued to make decent collection at the US box office on Saturday, taking its two-day collection beyond $250,000 in the country.

The Nithiin and Mega Akash starrer was premiered in over 120 screens in the US on Wednesday. Chal Mohan Ranga opened to good response and collected $141,910 at the US box office in the preview shows. It became the second biggest opener for Nithiin after A..Aa.

The Krishna Chaitanya directorial has impressed the film goers in the country and the word of the mouth helped it fare well on Friday. Chal Mohan Ranga collected $70,658 at the US box office on Thursday, taking its total gross to $212,568.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#ChalMohanRanga collects $70,658 on Thursday in USA from 120 locations with per location average of $589. Total gross is $212,568 "

As per early update, the movie collected $39,070 at the US box office on Saturday and it is likely to cross $100,000, when the final figures are revealed. As per this update, the movie has collected $251,638 in the country in two days. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#ChalMohanRanga USA hourly gross at 3 pm PST on Saturday is $39,070 from 98 locations!

Chal Mohan Ranga also opened to a good response and made decent collection in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of India on the first day. But the movie witnessed a steep decline at the ticket counters on Saturday.

Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#ChalMohanRanga Disappoints at the Box-office. With #Rangasthalam continuing to be prime choice, #CMR has dropped considerably in its opening weekend itself. Will #KrishnarjunaYuddham be able to attract audience away from #Rangasthalam next weekend?."

Written by Krishna Chaitanya, Chal Mohan Ranga is a romantic drama, which is high on entertainment quotient. Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas have jointly produced the movie.