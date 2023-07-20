Shah Rukh Khan is the man of the moment, we all know apart from films, SRK loves sports and also owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, he is often seen cheering for his favourite football team and intrigued to cricket as well.

After dropping his upcoming film Jawan's prevue, SRKians were waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the actor. On Wednesday evening, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media to share a picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the ODI World Cup trophy.

The caption accompanying the picture read - "King Khan #CWC23 Trophy It's nearly here ...". India will host the ODI World Cup in 2023 between October 5 and November 19 with ten teams taking part in the prestigious competition.

Fans went berserk seeing SRK posing with the World Cup trophy

A user wrote,"Like SRK, our team India can also do comeback and can get this WC."

Another added, "King Khan be like :- Itni shiddat hai tumhe chaha hai." (I have always wanted you).

A third comment read, "Jawan and the World cup -- too much entertainment."

India v Pak on October 15, 2023

For the unversed, India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 and the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The opening match will see last edition's finalists -- England and New Zealand -- to get the tournament underway. But there remain quite a few mouth-watering clashes in the league stage.

SRK's film Jawan

SRK'S Jawan will hit the screen on September 2023, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come".

The film also features Nayanthara, Priyamani and will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone as well.