Former Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli is known for her hourglass figure and fabulous fashion sense. The actor often treats her fans and followers on social media with the day-to-day happenings. Her Instagram feed is a visual treat for the eyes. From flaunting her sexy curves to sharing pictures and reels in a bikini to go posting her sensuous clips in a saree, Nikki Tamboli carries each and every outfit with a panache.

Needless to say, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame oozes oomph in every outfit that she wears.

Nikki Tamboli dons denim on-denim look

After sharing a slew of pictures and reel donning a sultry neon bikini and careering her breasts, the actress on Wednesday, shared yet another racy post for her fans, as she went braless acing denim on denim look. Looking smart and hot as ever, Nikki showed her flawless back and sexy curves as she posed for the candids.

Captioning these pictures Nikki wrote, "Keeping it casual.."

However, netizens weren't pleased seeing Nikki's way too casual denim-on-denim look.

A user wrote, "What is the point of having such a dress."

Another wrote, "Kuch jyada hi casual hai." (It's way too causal).

A look at some of her sexy pictures that will set your hearts racing!

Work front

Apart from being a popular face on television, she has made her mark in successful Telugu and Tamil films. In a recent interview, Nikki revealed that she is gearing up to make her debut on OTT with 'Puppy Love'.