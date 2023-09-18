In a recent development that has captured national attention, Chaitra Kundapura, a well-known Hindu activist infamous for her contentious statements against minority communities, found herself in the spotlight once again.

Chaitra was apprehended on allegations of being involved in a staggering seven-crore deal, which reportedly entailed the assurance of securing a BJP MLA ticket during the previous assembly elections.

Chaitra Kundapura first gained widespread recognition back in 2018 during a Bharat Bandh protest in Udupi city, where she clashed with Congress workers. Her resolute stance against the Congress party garnered significant traction on social media platforms, even earning her praise from a Union Minister who commended her as a 'daring individual.'

Chaitra's unwavering support for Prime Minister Modi and her vocal anti-Congress rhetoric further bolstered her public profile and so is the case at present.

However, Chaitra's notoriety also stemmed from her incendiary speeches, which primarily targeted minority communities while advocating for Hinduism. During her campaign for BJP candidate Parana Munavalli in the Gangavati assembly constituency of Koppal district, she delivered inflammatory speeches directed at Congress candidate Iqbal Ansari and the Muslim community. This resulted in multiple hate speech cases being filed against her.

Chaitra Kundapura's recent arrest revolves around allegations of a substantial seven-crore deal, where she promised to secure a coveted BJP MLA ticket for a businessman who had invested crores of rupees. Regrettably, it emerged that Chaitra was unable to fulfill her promise, leading to her arrest by the CCB police.

Adding intrigue to the unfolding events is the involvement of Swamiji, the third accused in the Chaitra Kundapura case. Swamiji collaborated with Chaitra but is currently evading authorities, raising questions about the financial transactions and connections tied to this case. It is believed that he is seeking bail while remaining at large in Mysuru.

Karnataka police have arrested Chaitra Kundapura and her associates on charges of cheating Rs 5 crore and threatening industrialist Govind Babu Poojari promising him MLA ticket from BJP. The prominent religious leader Abhinava Halasri is absconding in the case.

(With inputs from IANS)