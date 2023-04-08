Chahat Vig is winning hearts with her portrayal of 'Divya' in her Bollywood debut with Vardhan Ketkar's 'Gumraah'. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

As the film continues to pick pace, International Business Times India, got in touch with the actress to talk about the audition process, working with Mrunal and Aditya, and more.

Tell us in detail about the audition process for this film.

MCCC had my portfolio with them. One day they called me to brief about the character and asked me to send a self-test the next day. Every time I get an audition call, I ask myself two questions. Firstly, in what ways do I relate to this character and secondly, how can I empathize to the parts I don't conventionally like. This allows me to understand the need of the scene. The art of auditioning is so different from performing on set, it is more challenging. When you're on set you have a back story and when you're auditioning you just have a few lines. You got to work your imagination and that's what I did! Interestingly, my audition scene later also became the first scene I ever shot on set.

How was your first day of shoot?

I was excited, focused and ready to be on a set. I was looking forward to beginning my journey. I would be lying if I said there were no first day jitters. Despite the first day nerves I was happy and so grateful that I was taking the first step towards my dream. And to top it all, everyone made sure I was comfortable and helped me ease up on the sets.

What was your first scene? What were you feeling then?

My first scene was with Mrunal Thakur. The scene has her character coming in and interrogating mine. I had butterflies in my tummy. I kept rehearsing my lines and did a couple of run through with Mrunal. We made room for improvisation and then it was time to shoot. When the camera came on, all the nervous energy and mixed feelings just vanished and I was ready to be "Divya" in an out.

Tell us about your working equation with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur

My equation with both of them was all about kindness, sincerity and mutual respect. Since, all of us truly love what we do it was also a lot of fun being on set. Just a bunch of passionate performing artists doing their thing. We would have a gala time on the sets and even bonded on our love for music.

How did you all used to bond and enjoy?

Most of our bonding happened between takes. We used to chat about our life, journeys we all have led, our passions, aspirations, music and so much more.

Any interesting memory you'd like to share.

For me the entire time I shot was a beautiful memory. I believe your first project regardless of the screen time is a very special one for you because it brings in hope that you're one step closer to your bigger dream.