Chahat Pandey's mother is grabbing quite some spotlight! The actress' mother made headlines when she entered the Bigg Boss 18 house recently in the family week. She not only slammed Avinash Mishra for his comments on Chahat but also claimed that her daughter would get married to anyone she says without batting an eyelid.

Chahat's mother challenges BB makers

The claims made by Chahat's mother made the BB team hint at a 'special someone' being in Pandey's life outside the house. Salman Khan also was seen questioning the Hamari Bahu Silk actress about the alleged boyfriend by sharing an old picture of the actress posing with a cake that was to celebrate five years of a relationship.

While Chahat denied the allegations and claimed that she doesn't have anyone in her life, her mother has now given an open challenge to BB makers. Pandey's mother has reportedly challenged Bigg Boss 18 makers to find out who the actress' boyfriend is and has also promised a prize money of Rs 21 lakhs to anyone who digs it out with proof.

Chahat Pandey's mother has given OPEN CHALLENGE to the Bigg Boss makers



She says, "Agar makers Chahat ke boyfriend ka naam ya uska picture dhund ke lekar aate hai toh mein unhe 21 lacs prize money as cash dungi" — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 5, 2025

A page that gives updates on the show and the contestant wrote, "Chahat Pandey's mother has given OPEN CHALLENGE to the Bigg Boss makers. She says, "Agar makers Chahat ke boyfriend ka naam ya uska picture dhund ke lekar aate hai toh mein unhe 21 lacs prize money as cash dungi" (If makers find out the name or the picture of Chaahat's boyfriend I will give them 21 lakhs as cash prize)

Makers have not reacted to Chahat statement. But many on social media were quick to ridicule BB makers and Salman Khan for digging out someone's personal life on the show without their consent.