Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chadwich Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 42 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman's Avengers movie co-stars Mark Ruffalo and others remembered him on his 44th birthday and imagined a life where the unfortunate event didn't happen.

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer almost four years ago. However, the Marshall movie star had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis and chose to hide it from his Avengers movie co-stars. Even Marvel Studios head Kevin Fiege was reportedly unaware of his illness. On Chadwick's 44th birthday, his Marvel co-stars took to their social media handles to talk about the time they all spent together -- a time before his untimely death and before the world witnessed the Coronavirus pandemic.

Family & Friends tribute to Chadwick Boseman:

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Dr Bruce Banner aka Hulk in Marvel movies, shared Boseman's video from the Avengers: Infinity War movie set where they all are seen celebrating Chadwick Boseman's birthday. Ruffalo writes, "Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @chadwickboseman. Happy birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment."

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to share one of Chadwick's former videos where he surprised Black Panther movie fans. Jimmy writes, "Thinking about #ChadwickBoseman today on what would have been his 44th. I'll always be grateful to have known him."

Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, shared a black and white photo of Chadwick Boseman with a black heart.

How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis shared her love for Chadwick Boseman by writing, "Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me! I love you."

Netflix Film quoted one of the New York Times article following Chadwick Boseman's death. It writes, "(Chadwick Boseman) was in his way a historian — of other people's magnetism and volition. Excellence and leadership spoke to and sparked him. They had to. No one approximates this much greatness without a considerable reserve of greatness himself."

Chadwick Boseman was set to reprise King T'Challa aka Black Panther in Marvel's Black Panther 2 movie. However, after his sudden demise, MCU has decided not to use CGI to honor his legacy.