Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, there were reports that Marvel will use CGI to create a digital double for the upcoming Black Panther II movie.

Marvel Studios have now confirmed that moving forward, they have no intention to use a computer-generated interface to show Chadwick as Wakanda's King.

In the latest interview with Clarin, Marvel Studio's EVP Victoria Alonso was asked if a digital version would be used for Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso said. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

The 43-year-old Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which eventually progressed to stage IV before 2020. The Marshall movie star never publicly talked about his disease but continued to work for several films. He died at his home due to complications related to colon cancer on August 28, 2020, with his wife and family by his side.

Victoria Alonso further talked about Black Panther 2 production. She said that in a couple of months, one would say that Boseman's death was a long time ago, but "it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honour the franchise."

Black Panther 2 movie update:

Following the enormous success of Black Panther, Kevin Feige said that there are many stories to tell about the character. In 2018, it was announced that Ryan Coogler had completed a deal to write and direct a sequel to Black Panther. Despite being diagnosed with a fatal disease, Boseman intended to begin preparing for the role in September, with filming due to start in March 2021.

Shortly after Boseman's tragic death, Ryan Coogler, who was unbeknownst to his disease, stated that he had spent an entire year preparing and writing scenes keeping Boseman in the lead.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed who is going to replace Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2.