Following Chadwick Boseman's sudden death, Marvel Studios has now started planning Black Panther II with Shuri (Letitia Wright) in a more prominent role.

There were earlier reports that Marvel will use CGI to bring back Boseman for a couple of scenes, but the studio plans to pay proper tribute to the late actor and is not going to use any computer-generated interface to show Boseman's character.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Marvel Studios is finally moving ahead with Black Panther 2. The studio has yet to decide what they are planning to do with Chadwick Boseman's character, T'Challa. The report further states that director Ryan Coogler will start filming in Atlanta in July 2021, and the shoot could last up to six months.

"Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the new feature, with some saying Wright's character may take on a more prominent role," the report further claims.

Marvel Studios and Ryan Coogler have not revealed their plans on how they plan to proceed without Chadwick Boseman. In the Marvel comics, T'Challa's sister Shuri takes on the role of Wakanda Queen in T'Challa's absence. Ever since Boseman's passing, fans have requested the studio to bring Shuri as the new Black Panther of Wakanda.

Upcoming Marvel projects:

After Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios has entered a whole new phase of superheroes. Apart from Black Panther 2 and Black Widow movie, there are several big-budget projects that are aligned with Marvel's plan.

Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are already filming with Jon Watts and Sam Raimi, respectively, helming the projects. Thor: Love and Thunder will begin shooting in January in Australia and reportedly will have several Marvel characters that would be feel like yet another Avengers movie.

Apart from movies, there are several Disney+ TV series that are also in production from Marvel. With four movies and three TV series, including Loki and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms Marvel, and WandaVision, Marvel plans to go big after the departure of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

In 2021, Marvel intends to release Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. These movie's release dates might be pushed back if a new wave of Coronavirus hits the United States and other regions.