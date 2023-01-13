Salman Khan's love for kids is unprecedented, the actor has time and again professed his adoration towards kids. His videos and pictures playing his niece and nephew Ayat and Ahil (Arpita and Aayush Sharma's kid) leave fans in awe.

In Bigg Boss 16 'Shukravar Ka Vaar', Salman Khan will be seen in a rather playful mood, unleashing the child in him as he will be seen acing chachu (uncle) duties, all thanks to Bharti Singh and Laksh Limbachiyaa.

Bigg Boss 16 'Shukravar Ka Vaar' Salman Khan welcomes comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and their son 'Gola'

The promo shared by Colors on her social media shows, Bharti, Harsh and Salman's cute camaraderie.

In the clip, Bharti recalls Salman's promise: "Saare vaade yaad hai Salman bhai ke. Inhone kaha tha ki inke bache ko mein launch karuga. (I remember all promises you made to me and that you will launch my kid)"

Bharti introduces Laksh on the stage and makes him meet Salman. Bharti's son looks adorable as the actor lovingly cradles the little boy.

It so happens that, Bharti jokingly says she is tired of holding her son and requests Salman to hold him for a while.

Salman: "Obviously thakogi yaar (Obviously, you would get tired)."

Later, Salman gifts his trademark silver bracelet and a special Lohri gift to Haarsh. Bharti later jokes about Salman emptying his Panvel farmhouse as he has transferred the farmhouse to her son Laksh and host Salman laughs.

Bharti and Haarsh interact with BB 16 housemates

After talking with the host, Bharti and Haarsh leave Laksh with Salman and they go inside the Bigg Boss 16 house to meet all the contestants. Bharti later says that everyone outside was confused with Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik's friendship for the first month.

Bharti says "thought Sajid was Abdu's mummy"

Bharti further talks about Tina Datta being her oldest friend in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Bharti goes ahead to hug Tina but hugs Archana, imitating Tina's mother.

She takes a sly dig at the incident where Tina's mother mistakenly hugged Sreejita thinking she is Tina. Archana Gautam had also mocked the narrative leaving inmates in splits.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan holding Bharti's son lovingly is the cutest thing on the Bigg Boss stage. Fans can't stop gushing over megastar's love for kids.