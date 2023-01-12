Bigg Boss 16 is nearing its finale; however, nothing has stopped the makers of the show from keeping their ardent fans hooked to the television screens. Each day we see tempers soaring high in BB 16 house, with a gamut of emotions, friendships and much more.

From Tina Datta to Shalin Bhanot's mom and MC Stan's mother coming to enter the house during the family week. The audiences are all set to witness veteran actress Simi Garewal best known for her celebrity chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The actress will enter the house and have a rendezvous with BB16's housemates.

Simi Garewal enters BB 16 house

The promo of Simi entering the show has been shared by Colors channel on their social media handles.

In the clip, the contestants enter a room decorated in white, inspired by the set of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal."

In the video, she asks Priyanka to choose between two options, "Aapke samne doh plate hain, ek mein hai stardom, doosri plate main hain unconditional love (you have two plates to choose from, one has stardom, while the other has unconditional love)." Priyanka chooses love over stardom.

She then moves on to Shalin and asks him to choose between two options. if he were given to choose between Tina Dutta and a plate of chicken, what would he prefer to choose?

To which, Shalin responds, "Doosri plate mein kuch bhi aur hoga, mein woh doosri plate chununga (whatever is in the other plate, I will choose that)."

Upon hearing Shalin's response Simi is shocked by Shalin's answer and says "not Tina? Please don't be hard on him", she tells Tina. Meanwhile, everyone in the house starts laughing.

Fans want Rendezvous with Simi Garewal show back

Meanwhile, fans flocked to Simi's Instagram account and requested her to bring her iconic show back.

A user commented, "Get the show back."

Farah Khan said, "So good to see u in the house!!"

The third one said, "Pls start ur show on colors...."

Nominated contestants this week

As far as nominations are concerned, Sumbul, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sreejita De are nominated for this week's eviction.