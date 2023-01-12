Bigg Boss 16 contestants are enjoying the family week and how. From Tina Datta's mother to Shalin Bhanot's mom and Archana's brother to Sajid Khan's sister director Farah Khan entered the house to cheer up the inmates and give them an insight into how they are being seen in front of the world. Earlier this week, we saw a gamut of emotions in the show with MC Stan's mother speaking to Archana and Shalin.

After having seen the family members of certain housemates, in the upcoming episode audiences will witness Michael Blohm-Pape, whose ladylove Sreejita De is locked inside the BB house.

Michael's entry into the house will be like a breath of fresh air for Sreejita.

In the promo shared by the Colors channel, Sreejita jumps with joy as Michael entered the house, she runs to hug him. Unable to control their love and feeling upon seeing each other Sreejita and Michael will be seen locking lips inside the house.

Sreejita locks lips with her boyfriend Michael on national television.

The clip of lovebirds Michael and Sreejita locking lips inside the house has gone viral on social media.

Fans can't stop gushing over their cute chemistry and have swamped social media with their comments.

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, contestant Archana Gautam shared her fantasy in the house after meeting Sreejita De's fiancé, Michael Blohm-Pape.

Archana could not contain her excitement and shared her fantasy of talking to a foreigner.

Archana sat with Sreejita's fiancé in the garden area, and said, "Meri fantasy pata hai kya thi, ek baar foreigner se baat karun (You know what, my fantasy was to talk to a foreigner)." She also taught her 'takiya kalam' (catch phrase) to Sreejita's fiance. This statement left Michael in splits.

Take a look at the video below

Evicted contestants

As far as nominations are concerned, Sumbul, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sreejita De are nominated for this week's eviction.