There were few big surprises and eye-popping innovations at Samsung Electronics' media events, where its latest home gadgets were on full display ahead of the opening of CES 2023.

To be fair, the South Korean tech giant did upgrade existing home appliances with new features, aimed at making people's lives easier and smarter.

At the two events -- The First Look and Bespoke Private Showcase -- Samsung unveiled what kind of TVs and kitchen appliances it has in store for this year.

Samsung's new high-end TVs come with more enhanced connectivity and features that enable a personalized viewing experience, the company said, as part of efforts to push the boundaries of traditional TV, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung said its new Neo QLED TVs are powered by the Neural Quantum Processor, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve image.

They are also fitted with an algorithm to apply real-time High Dynamic Range effects for the first time to show a more realistic image with more contrast, brightness and colour than before.

The new Neo QLED TV supports Matter, a new industry standard for smart home platforms, apps and devices, meaning that users can easily connect third party devices to the Samsung TV.

"In 2023, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home," said Kim Cheol-gi, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung.

Samsung presented an expanded lineup of Micro LED TVs from 50 inches to 140 inches, with five sizes in between. It also added a 77-inch OLED model to its OLED TV lineup. Samsung launched its first OLED TV last year in two sizes -- 55 and 65 inches.

The company also unveiled a new refrigerator with a 32-inch large screen -- nearly double the size of the previous models -- that serves as a communication and entertainment hub.

On the screen, users can monitor and control other connected home appliances, as well as watch entertainment programs.

Samsung said it planned to launch 'My Bespoke' service, which enables users to design their own fridge panels, in the United States during the first quarter of this year. The company was reviewing whether to introduce it in South Korea.

Bespoke took up around 25 per cent of all refrigerators sold in the U.S. last year and has been getting increasingly popular, the company said.

No TVs from Sony this year

Tech giant Sony Electronics will not introduce a new TV lineup at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The company has confirmed this information to The Verge.

The tech giant is likely to showcase the upcoming PlayStation VR2 virtual reality (VR) device at the event.

In a statement from Sony Electronics sent by spokesperson Chloe Canta, the tech giant confirmed that "Sony will not be sharing any TV details during CES 2023. However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon."

An earlier statement of the company mentioned, "We plan launch timings based on various factors, and are excited to bring new and exciting technology to the customers soon again in 2023."

Every year, the company showcases its latest 4K TVs and shows off other home theatre hardware at the Las Vegas event, the report said.

On Wednesday, from its 'Sony Group - Global' account on Twitter, the company said: "Just one more day until Sony at CES is in full swing. We've got some incredible announcements to come so get ready!"

Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant tweeted: "Sony Honda Mobility will join us on the stage."

