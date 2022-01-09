Despite a last-minute surge in the number of Omicron cases, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas last week managed to deliver a stellar line-up of next-generation technology and gadgets in-person.

Here are some of the offbeat, cool gadgets that may alter the future course of technology:

1. Sony Vision-S 02 electric SUV concept

Sony unveiled a follow-up to the electric car that it unveiled at the same event two years ago. Named Sony Vision-S 02, it is a 7-seater SUV and uses the same EV/Cloud platform as the prototype (Vision-S 01).

Vision-S 02 SUV measures 4.9m in length, 1.9m in width and 1.6m in height. With these dimensions, its size is comparable to that of the Tesla Model Y.

It is filled with sensors on the outside and inside. It has CMOS imagers and LiDAR sensors to aid the driver and help it run autonomously.

2. Asus ZenBook heralds foldable laptop era

At CES 2022, ASUS unveiled its first-ever foldable laptop-tablet hybrid called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED.

The device features a 17-inch folding OLED display. It can fold in half and become a 12.5-inch clamshell laptop with an on-screen keyboard on its lower half. Alternatively, one can also attach an external, physical keyboard to the device.

The ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED packs a 12th-generation Alder Lake Intel Core i7-1250U processor and 16GB RAM.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and has a Wi-Fi stabiliser to ensure a solid connection.

3. Intel 5.5Ghz capable 12th Gen CPU

Intel announced a new 12th gen desktop CPU that is capable of boosting to 5.5GHz on a single core out of the box.

During the announcement, Intel showcased a demo of a configuration running Hitman 3 and the CPU maintained a solid 5.2GHz clock speed on all of its 8 performance cores. Of course, just like the standard Core i9-12900K, this one also has a set of 8 power-efficient E-cores.

Initially, the CPU will be available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) only and will be available for purchase for the end users later.

4. Samsung's portable screen 'Freestyle'

Samsung announced the launch of its all-new portable screen and entertainment device, the Freestyle, at CES 2022.

The Freestyle offers first-of-its-kind technology and flexibility to deliver optimal viewing and entertainment for customers looking to bring video and audio content wherever they go.

Targeted toward Gen Z and millennials, the Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker and ambient lighting device all rolled into one lightweight, portable device.

When it comes to portability, unlike conventional, boxy projectors, the device's versatile cradle allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, enabling users to show high-quality video anywhere -- tables, floors, walls or even ceilings -- without requiring any separate screen.

5. BMW turns your car into private cinema lounge

Leading German luxury car-maker BMW Group has previewed an in-car entertainment system for its future models.

The 'My Mode Theatre' transforms the rear of the interior into a private cinema lounge with surround sound and 5G connectivity with a panorama display in 32:9 format.

It offers a 31-inch display, 5G connectivity, 8K resolution, surround sound and individual streaming programme.

The large screen with a smart TV function is extended out of the headliner on request by a sophisticated rotary movement on two articulated rails at the sides.

The BMW theatre screen can be controlled by touch operation or using touchpads integrated into the rear doors.

6. Hyundai showcases robot for 'Metamobility' future

Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor shared its vision for pioneering the use of robotics in both the real world and metaverse.

In support of its future vision for robotics and mobility, the company revealed its new concept of 'Metamobility', to pioneer a smart device-metaverse connection that will expand the role of mobility to virtual reality (VR).

"The idea behind Metamobility is that space, time and distance will all become irrelevant. By connecting robots to the metaverse, we will be able to move freely between both the real world and virtual reality," said the company.

Hyundai Motor also shared its vision of how robots will act as a medium between the real world and virtual spaces.