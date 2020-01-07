The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 has officially started and the tech companies have started to showcase their innovative products to the world. From rollable TV screen and foldable laptops to next-gen gaming monitors and artificial human, we have picked up the most exciting products from the event.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus today unveiled its gaming laptop ROG Zephyrus G14 at the CES 2020. Powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS, the 14-inch laptop comes in three screen types-- 60Hz FHD, 120Hz FHD, and 60Hz WQHD. The ROG Zephyrus weighs 1.6kg and features 32GB DDR4 RAM with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card.

Chromebooks from Samsung, Asus, and Lenovo

The Samsung, Asus, and Lenovo unveiled their versions of the Chromebook 2-in-1 hybrid systems at the CES 2020, each with their own niche to fill. The Samsung Chromebook features a dockable stylus, 4K AMOLED screen, Intel Core i5 processor, an aluminium body, for $999. Lenovo's Chromebook, known as Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, will retail for $279 and features a 10.1-inch screen and a removable keyboard. There is also the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 designed around multimedia with a 360-degree hinge and a metal chassis.

Samsung's artificial human NEON

At the CES 2020, Samsung showcased its Star Labs project NEON, which is an artificial human with the ability for human emotions and intelligence. However, Star Labs does not want NEON to be mistaken as another AI-based assistant like Alexa or Siri, nor a copy of real humans. The name NEON is derived from NEO (new) + humaN, and Star Labs says that NEON will exist not to answer queries, but to have a conversation and will also be able to "sympathise" with another human.

Sony Vision-S concept electronic car

In a shocking turn of events, Sony showcased a concept electronic car Vision-S at its CES 2020 event. The self-driving car from Sony is a prototype and it features 33 sensors that monitor both inside and outside of the vehicle. The Vision-S has widescreen displays, 360-degree audio, and also sports a panoramic screen in place for the standard dashboard for entertainment purposes.

Sony Playstation 5

At CES 2020, Sony also revealed the new logo for its next-generation gaming console PlayStation 5. That's it. The company has only showcased the logo and nothing else, which also looks similar to the previous one. However, previous reports suggest that the new console will feature ultra Blu-ray drive, 3D audio sound, and ultra-fast SSDs.

Lenovo's 5G laptop

Lenovo launched multiple devices at the CES, including the Lenovo Yoga 5G, the world's first 5G PC. The Yoga 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform and supports both millimetre-wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks for ultra-fast connectivity, reduced latency, and wider bandwidth.

Lenovo's foldable laptop

Lenovo also launched the first foldable PC in the world -- ThinkPad X1 Fold -- at the CES 2020. With its folding OLED display, the ThinkPad X1 Fold brings in a new form factor to the PC space. The ThinkPad X1 Fold can convert into a fully flat 13.3-inch display that can be used with a Bluetooth Keyboard for maximum efficiency.

Dell Alienware's handheld console for PC games

At the CES 2020, Dell Alienware unveiled a handheld gaming device that looks similar to the Nintendo Switch. The hybrid console from Alienware is a concept device for the moment and the brand claims that it is capable of running full-blown PC games.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite

Samsung's recently launched Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite smartphones were set on display at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The lite versions of Samsung's 2019 flagships come with triple rear cameras and Super AMOLED screens. Read details here.

Other exciting stuff at CES 2020

Samsung's previously announced 8K QLED TV and the rotational TV also made it to the event along with its ultrawide gaming monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz. Asus also unveiled its gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. Bosch also took the stage at the CES 2020 to show off its new driver-assist system that comes with an LCD-based sun visor that uses facial recognition to detect and block the sun in your eyes. Other innovations at the CES include a snore-stopping pillow, water monitoring devices, digital photo frames and more.