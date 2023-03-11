Arjun Kapoor turned cheerleader for sister Anshula Kapoor as she walked the ramp at a fashion week. The Kapoor girl rocked a shimmery slit skirt and corset top as she walked the ramp. While Anshula walked with confidence, brother Arjun stood up to cheer for his sister. Arjun and Anshula's bond often grabs the headline.

Social media reacts

While we were in awe of Anshula's confidence, not many were impressed. "Every girl can walk the ramp, professional make up, hair and luxury outfit make it all," one user wrote. "Do none of you go for any other profession? Doctor, engineer lawyer , athlete , administration nothing interests you? Except walking ramps n designing more clothes," another user commented. "Has lost a lot of weight but certainly not model material," a social media user commented.

Many praise the Kapoor girl

"If you a Celeb Kid you can become anything in this world While some can continue struggle, others get it easily without even asking," another social media user commented. However, there were many who even praised and wished well for Anshula and the family.

"They went tru alot when Sridevi was alive. Im glad they can enjoy the company of their father and siblings," a netizen wrote. "How she walked on the ramp is a different matter, but it is true that the relationship between brother and sister is very pure and unconditional," another netizen wrote. "Sadly I don't have any brother," one more user commented.