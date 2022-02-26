Anshula Kapoor's weight loss transformation has got social media talking. Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula, has been nothing less than a mother to the actor and their half-siblings (Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor) ever since Sridevi passed away. One of the most loved and affable celebs, Kapoor prefers to stay away from the limelight. However, now, the spotlight is on her.

Anshula's picture

Anshula Kapoor has shared a mirror selfie for her fans and her massive weight loss transformation has left everyone's jaws dropped. While sharing the picture, the Kapoor girl wrote, "Take your make up off,Let your hair down.Take a breath Look into the mirror, at yourselfDon't you like you?Cause I like you.- Try, @colbiecaillat."

The picture has received amazing responses from her fans, followers and friends. Many have even asked her to join Bollywood soon. Katrina Kaif, Namrata Purohit, Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Simone Khambatta, Namrata Purohit and many other celebs have complimented her on her looks. Netizens too were pleasantly surprised to see her transformation.

"Wow! What a drastic change!" said one user. "Hard work has paid off," wrote another one. "We are waiting for your Bollywood debut now," said one more user. "Share the diet chart and exercises with us too," said a netizen. "Can't believe it. Kudos for pulling it off," said a social media user. "Mindblowing transformation," opined another.

Arjun's take on Anshula

"Me and my sister, Anshula have sacrificed a lot subconsciously. She did a course in America, she graduated and she moved to India so that I don't get lonely. She looked at my life as her life. She runs the house so that I can work. It's not easy to live without having parents around, at least one child has to be slightly responsible so that the other one can enjoy, be carefree, irresponsible and go take on the world," Arjun Kapoor had once said in an interview.