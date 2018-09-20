Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor recently suffered a migraine attack following which she was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

The actor, who was busy shooting for Raj Kumar Gupta's upcoming film India's Most Wanted in Nepal, immediately flew down to Mumbai to be with her. Boney Kapoor and family are also taking extra care about Anshula's health.

Anshula has returned home from the hospital but her brother Arjun Kapoor has now taken a break from his busy schedule to see her recover in person. He will resume shoot next week. The actor will also kickstart work of his upcoming project in Patna.

"Anshula is better now and just needs some more rest. She tried her best to convince me that she was okay so that I could finish work but honestly, I'd rather see her recover in person," Arjun told Mumbai Mirror.

Arjun has promised Gupta that he will do double shifts so that the film keeps on track according to the given schedule.

"The production team stepped up to help Arjun when he approached Raj Kumar sir for a break from the shooting. Arjun made sure to wrap up the Nepal schedule a day early and flew back to Mumbai quietly. He has been with Anshula ever since," a source was quoted as saying by the daily.

Arjun will work on promotions for his upcoming Namaste England which also stars Parineeti Chopra in lead role. He will also start working on Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama Panipat along with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.