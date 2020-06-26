Anshula Kapoor has written a heartfelt letter on her brother Arjun Kapoor's birthday. The Bollywood actor and son of leading producer Boney Kapoor is turning 35 on Friday, 26 June.

What's in the Letter?

In her emotional letter, she has described him to be more than her sibling as she calls him a protector, a friend, and her lifeline. Anshula claims that she gains strength from his presence in life.

Anshula adds that she cannot live without him and talks about him giving more than what she deserved in her life. The daughter of Boney Kapoor further claims that Arjun knows her deepest fears and darkest thoughts.

She ends the letter with a line that she would like to live in a world without him. Check out her letter below: