Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the West Bengal government is not supporting the Central Government's decision to help migrant labourers hoping to travel home to West Bengal.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is "injustice" to the migrant workers from the state, which may further create hardship for the labourers.

'This is injustice'

"This is injustice [to] West Bengal migrant labourers," Shah said.

Referring to the 'Shramik Special' trains being run by the central government to facilitate the transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, the home minister said in the letter that the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants workers to reach home.

Shah said migrant workers from West Bengal are also eager to reach home and the central government is also facilitating the train services.

'Not getting expected support from Bengal'

"But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah wrote.

Amit Shah's letter to CM Mamata Banerjee comes a day after 16 migrant workers were crushed to death by a train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, while they were asleep on the railway tracks. They were returning to Madhya Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)