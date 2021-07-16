The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance the visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

VACCINE DOSES (As on 16 July 2021) SUPPLIED 41,10,38,530 IN PIPELINE 52,90,640 CONSUMPTION 38,58,75,958 BALANCE AVAILABLE 2,51,62,572

More than 41.1 crore (41,10,38,530) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 52,90,640 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 38,58,75,958 doses.

More than 2.51 Cr (2,51,62,572) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.