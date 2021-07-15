India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 39 crores. Cumulatively, 39,13,40,491 vaccine doses have been administered through 49,41,567 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Thursday, July 15, 2021. This includes 34,97,058 vaccine doses that were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,59,902 2nd Dose 74,67,814 FLWs 1st Dose 1,77,49,670 2nd Dose 1,01,08,761 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 11,80,17,979 2nd Dose 42,03,947 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,60,12,486 2nd Dose 2,62,71,510 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,14,89,465 2nd Dose 2,97,58,957 Total 39,13,40,491

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,01,43,850 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and39,130patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.28%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 41,806 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported consecutively for 18 days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs, said a statement.

India's Active Caseload today stands at 4,32,041 and active cases now constitute 1.39% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,43,488 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 43.80 crore (43,80,11,958) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.21% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.15% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 24 consecutive days, and has remained below 5% for 38 consecutive days now.