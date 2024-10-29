Centre 'anti-people': Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad campaign

Continuing her attack on the Centre, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the Modi government as "anti-people", on Tuesday.

While addressing an election campaign at Engapuzha in Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress-led UDF candidate, said, "The Modi government has displayed a lack of respect for the people of India. Its policies are crafted to benefit a handful of wealthy businessmen and have shown no compassion for farmers."

"Across India, tribal communities and farmers face constant challenges as land is being allocated to large corporations rather than addressing public needs. Likewise, employment, education, healthcare, and other essential areas have been neglected by the Modi government," she added.

During the second day of her campaigning on Tuesday, Priyanka reiterated that Wayanad feels like her home.

"In the first moment, you accepted me, brought me to your home, gave me a rosary for my mother. It touched my heart," she said.

Like on Monday, she praised the people of Wayanad for always standing for what is right besides admiring the unity among the people, stating that they have always lived as brothers and sisters, regardless of religion.

She then turned towards the Congress party's outlook towards Constitutional values highlighting the importance of foundational values upheld by Congress:

"Love, equality, truth, justice, and secularism, as enshrined in the Constitution, form the core of the Congress party's commitment," added Priyanka.

Right from the day she arrived to file her nomination papers, Priyanka has been profusely expressing her gratitude for supporting her brother -- Rahul Gandhi

"You, the people of Wayanad, supported my brother when everybody was turning their back on him. You gave him love, courage, affection, and the support to stand for what is right," said Priyanka and added on how her brother is recognised globally for his unwavering dedication to truth.

"The bond of love, trust, and loyalty forged between the people of Wayanad and Rahul Gandhi holds a special place in his heart. It was the inspiration Wayanad gave him, helping him find the courage to walk 4,000 kilometers across India for unity and peace," said Priyanka.

Turning to the topic of respect for the people in democracy, she said, "it is not our greatness or power that we stand here; it is your greatness, your power that we reflect back to you," said Priyanka.

Making a general appeal, she called on politicians to respect those who put them in power and urged the people to remind the nation of their democratic power, which lies in the vote granted by the Constitution.

On Monday, Priyanka spoke at three places and on the second day she is slated to speak at four places, She will return to Delhi, later in the day.

Wayanad goes to the polls on November 13.

The by-election was necessitated after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat opting for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections.

The CPI has fielded veteran former legislator Sathyan Mokeri who finished a close third during the 2014 general elections in Wayanad while the BJP has brought in young Kozhikode Corporation party Councilor Navya Haridas, a former software engineer who quit her job and plunged into fulltime politics.

Rahul Gandhi won with a margin of 3.64 lakh votes from Wayanad in the 2024 general elections.

(With inputs from IANS)