Within minutes after Punjab Police arrested "Waris Punjab De" chief and pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, he was immediately sent to Assam's Dibrugarh Jail for further questioning to reveal his connection with Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency ISI.

Highly placed sources said that Central intelligence agencies will interrogate Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by the Punjab Police on Sunday and later sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

"Instead of general barracks, Amirtpal Singh has been kept in an isolation cell so that he could not establish contact with any of his supporters who are also lodged in the same jail", a news agency quoting sources said.

Reports said that a team of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and other Central Intelligence agencies would reach Dibrugarh jail to question Amritpal.

He will be questioned on his association with his sympathizers and his source of funding. Because intelligence agencies have got a lot of inputs regarding his association with handlers in Pakistan and other countries,", reports said.

Sources said that Amritpal Singh had tried to sneak into Pakistan through the International Border in Punjab but he could not achieve his task due to the alertness of the forces.

Shifted to Assam in a chartered flight

A special chartered flight from Bathinda Airport accompanied by a team of Punjab police took off at 8.25 am and reached the Dibrugarh Airport at 2.20 pm.

They were received by senior Assam Police officers at the airport and he was immediately taken to Dibrugarh Jail where he was kept in a cell after a medical examination.

Reports said that Assam Police has asked to beef up security around jail premises and visitors to the jail to be thoroughly frisked and their details to be kept in record. Apart from state police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is also deployed in the periphery of jail premises.

Amritpal Singh arrested from Rode village in Punjab.

Earlier on Sunday Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rode village in Moga.

He was arrested from Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa. He also addressed the Sangat before team led by IG arrested him.

The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since March 18. Nine of Amritpal's aides who were arrested earlier were also lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh was arrested as he was surrounded from all sides and had no way to escape.

"Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police", he said, adding, "He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police".