A day after the dreaded terror attack on an army truck in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a massive search operation has been launched in different areas of the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

The terror attack on Thursday claimed the lives of five soldiers of the Indian Army who were moving in a truck in the Bhimber Gali area on the border of the Poonch and Rajouri districts. Reports said that six to seven terrorists were reported involved in the attack and the Army launched a massive operation on Friday to hunt down these terrorists.

Special forces have been rushed to the Poonch district to intensify the ongoing search operation because terrorists managed to give a slip to the forces after attacking an army truck.

Sources said that multiple special forces teams along with drones and surveillance helicopters have been rushed to the area to help carry out search and destroy operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The security forces including the Army, Police, and Intelligence Agencies are coordinating the operations.

Two groups of terrorists were behind the attack

Sources said that security agencies have received inputs about the presence of six to seven terrorists operating in two groups in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. It is believed that these terrorists were responsible for the Thursday attack in which five soldiers lost their lives.

As per the sources, the terrorists are suspected to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and all of them are Pakistani.

"More details are being ascertained about their route of ingress into the area. The search is being conducted extensively in the area where multiple cave-type natural structures are present,", a news agency reported while quoting sources.

NIA team to visit terror attack spot

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district where five Indian Army soldiers lost their lives on Thursday.

The NIA team including a Deputy Inspector General and Superintendent of Police rank officers is expected to visit the spot along with a team of forensic experts to collect initial details of the incident that shocked the nation.

Meanwhile, a Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot at Bhimber Gali in Poonch.