Exuding confidence terrorism will be wiped out from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir very soon, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the number of active terrorists is all-time low as security forces have mounted pressure on terror outfits.

"Terrorism is not completely wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir but it is declining rapidly with the effective anti-terror campaign launched by the forces", the DGP said interacting with media persons in the Bandipora area of Kashmir Valley.

"For the first-time numbers of locals and foreign terrorists are all-time low in Kashmir Valley", the DGP said and asserted that security forces are working hard to eliminate the remaining terrorists in the months ahead.

"Numbers of terrorists infiltrated from Pakistan to survive terrorism in J&K are also all-time low", he said.

Youths are not joining terror outfits anymore

The DGP expressed satisfaction that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have realized that they will achieve nothing except bloodshed and destruction by adopting the path of terrorism.

"Instead of joining outfits youth of J&K are not focussing on jobs and competitive exams for a better career", he said, adding, "the youth who would otherwise fall prey to the false propaganda and get lured into terrorism are now following their careers in competitive exams and sports.

"The youth and the people have understood the false narrative that was being run from across to fuel terrorism. The people of Kashmir have rejected that narrative and they are now contributing to the peace," the DGP said.

LeT terrorist arrested in Bandipora

Security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in the Aloosa area of Bandipora, in north Kashmir, a special checkpoint was established near Canal Road Aloosa, by security forces.

During checking, one terrorist associate linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Jamshed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Aloosa Bandipora.

Incriminating material, ammunition, and explosives, including a Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 rounds, were seized from him.