Hours after they escaped from a police station in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, two terrorists of the proscribed Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit, were re-arrested on Wednesday evening.

Police sources confirmed the re-arrest of the terrorists namely Maroof Nazir Soleh of Kanlibagh and Shahid Showkat Bala of Banglowbagh.

The duo had managed their way during Sehri's time at the police station. A police officer told that a case has already been registered under relevant sections of law.

Reports said that in the wee hours of Wednesday morning arrested terrorists escaped from the police station when most of the cops were busy in "Sehri".

Baramulla Police raised an alert after both the LeT terrorists managed to escape from the police station. Special teams were deputed to nab the terrorists.

Duo arrested in attack on a wine shop in 2022

Both the arrested terrorists were involved in the case of a terror attack in a wine shop in Baramulla in May 2022. Five terrorists including the duo were arrested and weapons and explosives were recovered from them.

On May 17, a burqa-clad terrorist walked up to a newly-opened shop and dropped a grenade inside through the porthole window, causing an explosion that killed one employee and left three others injured.

Terrorist hideout busted in Ramban

A joint team of Police and the Army busted a terror hideout in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir by recovering bullets.

"On April 4, information was received through reliable sources regarding the presence of cache of arms, ammunition, and related material in the far-flung hilly and forested area of tehsil Khari of district Ramban," a police official said.

Acting swiftly on the input, the official said, a joint search operation of Police and 23 RR of the Army was launched and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which the suspected militant hideout was busted.

Police said recoveries include 256 number 7.62 MM cartridges, 36 7.62-MM empty cartridges, 5 AK-47 magazines, 34 9-MM cartridges, one 9-MM empty cartridges, two 9-MM empty magazine, two Pika ammunitions, 6 Pika empty cartridges, one Pika elt, one 52-MM mortar, four detonators, one knife, one lantern, one kerosene Lamp, one tape recorder, one walkman with headphone, five audio cassettes, one Itar, one watch, two old gags, one LMG ammunition belt box, and two identity cards

"In this regard, a case FIR no. 77/2023 u/s 7/25 Arms Act and Sec 4 Explosives Substances Act has been registered at police station Banihal and investigation has been taken up," the official added.