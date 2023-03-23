Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that infiltrators from Pakistan carried out a gruesome Dangri terror attack which claimed the lives of seven innocent civilians in the Union Territory's border district of Rajouri.

Seven civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two attacks in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Dangri village on January 2 morning. One injured later succumbed to his injuries in GMC Jammu.

"Pakistan is trying to push more and more terrorists on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) to execute terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir", the DGP said while interacting with media persons at Kathua after the final match of 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 Championship which played at Sports Stadium Kathua.

"Infiltration attempts were made in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri and north Kashmir's Kupwara and Baramulla districts", the DGP said, adding, "infiltrators from Pakistan carried out Dangri terror attack".

The DGP, however, asserted that forces were fully prepared to frustrate the evil designs of Pakistan to push terrorists on this side of the border.

"As many as 56 foreign terrorists especially Pakistanis were eliminated by the forces in the year 2022 in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir", he said and admitted that some foreign terrorists were still active. "All active terrorists would be eliminated in the shortest possible time", he said.

Mother lost both sons in Dangri terror attack

The gruesome Dangri terror attack spoiled the life of Saroj Bala as she lost both of his sons in the attack.

Both sons of Saroj Bala namely Deepak Kumar and Prince Sharma were injured in the attack on unarmed civilians. While her elder son Deepak Sharma was declared dead after reaching the hospital on January 1. Her younger son Prince Sharma succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Government Medical College Hospital Jammu on January 7.

Saroj Bala's elder son Deepak Sharma, 23, was about to join Indian Army's ordinance department within two days after the terror attack. He was supposed to join the army's ordnance department in two days but tragedy struck.

Some journalists building terror narrative in Kashmir

Replying to a question regarding the arrest of some journalists, the DGP said that "no one is above the law". "Some journalists are building terror narrative in Kashmir Valley", he said and action will be taken against all such persons as per law.

National Investigation Agency arrested a journalist, Irfan Mehraj, from Srinagar who had worked as a researcher for the human rights group, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) on Monday.

An official said that he was called for questioning by the NIA on Monday evening and was later flown to Delhi. A resident of Padhshahi Bagh in Srinagar, Mehraj completed his Master's in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir.

He worked with various English dailies of Srinagar and also worked as a freelance journalist and his work has been published by many national and international media houses.